Pontiac man wanted in connection to Virginia murder

(WXYZ) - Police are searching for a Pontiac man who is wanted in connection to a murder in Virginia.

Police say 22-year-old Kelly Lee Powell Jr. shot and killed 28-year-old Brandon Lee Taylor on January 24 in Huntington, Virginia. Powell is also accused of shooting and injuring a 23-year-old at the same location.

Powell is described as a black male, 5'8" and about 165 pounds. He reportedly has a tattoo on his left cheek.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is urged to call police.