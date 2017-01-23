LIVE AT 6: Pontiac Schools superintendent to speak on district progress

(WXYZ) - The superintendent for Pontiac Schools is expected to speak tonight about the district's progress and improvements.

WATCH LIVE HERE

Kelley Williams is scheduled to talk at the Pontiac School District Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. in the Odell Nails Administration Building on Woodward.

“I am confident that we have the facts, results and the plan to make the case to the state and avoid any negative consequences for our students and families," stated Williams in a press release.