Pontiac Silverdome parking lot now a dumping ground for Volkswagen vehicles

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - It used to be the spot where Lions fans would tailgate, but now the Silverdome parking lot is covered with hundreds of Volkswagen TDIs.

The vehicles were at the center of the automaker's emissions scandal.

VW said there are several locations across the country where the cars are stashed.

More than 100,000 cars were impacted by the emissions probe.

Volkswagen released the following statement about the cars parked at the Silverdome:

"Once a buyback transaction is complete, Volkswagen will remove the vehicle from the dealership and store it at a regional facility. These vehicles will be held and routinely maintained until it is determined whether an approved emissions modification becomes available."