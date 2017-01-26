Port Huron man accused of raping multiple women in Detroit

(WXYZ) - A Port Huron man is facing a number of charges after prosecutors say he raped two women in 2010 and 2011.

Anthony Thornton, 46, is accused of inviting a lesbian woman he met at a homeless shelter in Detroit to an abandoned house to drink and smoke on April 20, 2010. When she tried to leave, prosecutors say Thornton and other men in the house took turns raping her.

On March 8, 2011, Thornton is accused of raping a woman that was invited to a Detroit home by his friend. The victim reportedly escaped and then notified police.

Thornton is being charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

Thornton's preliminary examination is scheduled for February 7.

“These cases illustrate the tragedy of Michigan’s failure to quickly process thousands of rape kits in Detroit and the importance of Prosecutor Worthy’s longtime crusade to bring the perpetrators of sex crimes to justice. An accused serial rapist evaded justice for years, and the victims’ demands for justice were unaddressed. The Fair Michigan Justice Project, in association with the Prosecutor’s Office and the Detroit Police, is proud to take up these cold cases and finally deliver justice to the women and LGBT individuals who were victimized," said Fair Michigan President Dana Nessel in a statement.