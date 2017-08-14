Portions of Dodge Park in Sterling Heights closing for renovations

(WXYZ) - The latest recreation overhaul in Sterling Heights in starting at Dodge Park.

A large section of Dodge Park is shutting down now, with more slated to close down later this month.

It’s part of a plan by the city of Sterling Heights to overhaul 21 playgrounds this year. The work is expected to last through the fall.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 14 the west side of Dodge Park, the volleyball courts and the Dodge Park Pedestrian Bridge are closing for the season. The other portions of the park will remain open through the end of the Musick in the Park concert series. The series wraps up with a final performance on Aug. 28.

Later this week the city council will take part in a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Dodge Park is getting one of the biggest overhauls — when work is finished there will be a new splash pad, ice rink, farmers market pavilion, amphitheater, volleyball courts, mini soccer fields and more.

While the park is closed events that take place at Dodge Park will shift to alternate sites. The Dodge Park Farmers Market will be held at the Senior Center parking lot. A number of events will shift tot the City Center campus. The hope is to have Dodge Park back open in late spring, or early summer 2018.

Parks that have recently been overhauled in Sterling Heights:

Avis Park

Ben Hadley Park

Carpathia Park

College Park

Fairfield Park

Franklin Park

Hampton Park

Imus Park

Jaycee Park

Magnolia Park

Mark Sawyer Family Park

Nelson Park

North Clinton River Park

Rotary Park

Tom Chappelle Park

Washington Square Park

Parks which are set for construction soon: