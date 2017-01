(WXYZ) - Police are on the scene of a crash that occurred overnight at an intersection in Livonia.

Crews on scene say the driver took down a power pole, causing police and fire to re-route drivers away from lines in the eastbound lanes of 8 Mile near Grand River.

As the morning commute picks up, this busy intersection is only going to become more and more of a problem.

It appears the driver of an SUV lost control and struck the pole early this morning.



We are working to find out more about the driver and how this played out — so far, police aren’t saying anything.

However, police are talking about how long this could be affected: expect the traffic snarl for hours.