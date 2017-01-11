32,000 without power after high winds hit metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - DTE Energy says 32,000 people are without power after high winds hit metro Detroit on Tuesday night. With the high winds continuing into Wednesday morning, DTE expects the power outages to go up.

The outages are scattered across the region, and crews are working 16-hour shifts around the clock to restore power.

Safety is always a priority. Customers should stay at least 20 feet away from all power lines and anything they may contact, and consider them live. They are extremely dangerous. Treat every downed power line as if it is energized. Customers should also heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. DO NOT CROSS YELLOW CAUTION TAPE," DTE said in a release.

View the outage map here