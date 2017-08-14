Pregnant woman accused of fatally stabbing mother

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a pregnant woman allegedly stabbed her mother to death late Sunday night on the city's west side.

Police were called to the home near 7 Mile and Appoline on Sunday night around 11:30.

The victim is a 56-year-old woman. She was taken to the hospital but actually died from a heart attack while medics worked on her.

It was originally reported that the victim was the suspect's mother-in-law, but police said she was actually her mother.

The suspect, according to police, is Bipolar.