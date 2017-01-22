President George H.W. Bush remains in ICU; Barbara Bush elects to remain in hospital one more day

(WXYZ) - President George H.W. Bush remains in ICU while battling pneumonia, but he is improving, according to a statement from his office.

According to his office, his wife, Barbara, was also given the option to be discharged on Sunday, but chose to remain at Houston Methodist Hospital one more night to continue her recovery and be closer to George.

His office says his vital signs are normal and it is hoped he will be moved out of ICU in the next day or two.

The 41st president was placed in ICU on Wednesday to address "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia," family spokesman Jim McGrath said.

The 92-year-old former president, who had been hospitalized since Saturday, underwent a procedure "to protect and clear his airway that required sedation," according to McGrath.

Barbara, 91, was also hospitalized as a precaution after suffering fatigue and coughing.