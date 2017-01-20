President Obama does not commute Kwame Kilpatrick's sentence

(WXYZ) - President Barack Obama announced the commutation of sentence for 330 people on Thursday in what will be his last commutation grant of his presidency.

One name not among the 330 was former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who many supporters hoped would have his sentence commuted.

There were five people from Michigan who had their sentences commuted. Those include: Damion Bates from Kalamazoo, Keith Edgerson from Ann Arbor, Melvin Fudge from Grand Rapids, Eric Hinton from Ypsilanti and Michael Mahan from Flint.

The 46-year-old Kilpatrick is serving time in a federal prison on multiple charges including racketeering and extortion. Multiple appeals have been denied, but a petition was launched last year to get his sentence commuted.