LIVE AT 9: President Obama gives farewell address

CHICAGO (WXYZ) - With less than two weeks in his president, President Barack Obama will give his farewell address to the nation on Tuesday night from Chicago.

According to the White House, U.S. presidents have often delivered a farewell address to the American people since George Washington. It's often to share their reflections on their time and office and the outlook on the future of the country.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE AT 9 P.M. OR WATCH LIVE BELOW