Rally held today to save Pontiac High School

(WXYZ) - A rally will be held to save Pontiac High School, now on the chopping block by the state.



The State School Reform Office has listed the high school for potential closure because they have not met their academic improvement plan.



Three years ago, the Pontiac School District entered into a consent agreement with the state to improve its financial situation and academic performance.



School employees cut their wages and now pay 50 percent of their health care premiums. That helped the finances, but hurt academics.



The Pontiac Education Association says the cuts to wages and benefits led to teacher and staff turnover, making academic success difficult.



The organization also cites an increase in charter schools as hurting the public education system. In many communities, as students move to charter schools, money and resources move too.



That rally today will begin at 3 p.m. in front of Pontiac High School.

