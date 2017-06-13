Rappers with fake guns charged after filming carjacking scene in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Two men are facing charges after their rap group attempted to film a carjacking scene in Detroit this weekend, prompting officers to open fire.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is charging Dushon Shepherd, 26, and Keenan Black, 39, with disturbing the peace.

The incident happened Saturday night near 6 Mile and Southfield on the city's west side.

Worthy says the pair, armed with fake guns, were pretending to steal a man's sports car for a video they were filming.

Officers thought a carjacking was underway and opened fire.

No one was injured.

Shepherd and Black are expected to be arraigned on charges at 2:30 p.m.