Record crowd celebrates New Year's Eve at downtown 'D-Drop'

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A record crowd gathered at Campus Martius Park in downtown Detroit tonight for the annual Meridian Motor City Ball Drop.

Event organizers said the annual 'D-Drop' event drew thousands of people.

"Families, everybody is enjoying the festivities," said Matt Flynn, the production manager. "This is free -- all the activities are free."

More than 25,000 people attended last year's event and organizers said they planned to surpass that number.

Alycia Gassiyombo said the ball drop makes her proud to be a Detroiter.

"The lights, the excitement, the people are all happy here - it's wonderful," Gassiyombo said.