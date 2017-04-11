Red Wings' Jeff Blashill named head coach for U.S. Men's National Team

(WXYZ) - Detroit Red Wings Head Coach will be behind the bench for the U.S Men's National Team next month for the world championships, USA Hockey announced Tuesday.

Blashill, 43, will guide the team in the IIHF Men's World Championships in Germany and France from May 5 through May 21.

"We're extremely pleased to have Jeff lead our men's national team at the world championship," Jim Johannson, assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey and part of the U.S. Men's National Team Advisory Group said in a release. "He's been successful at every step of his career and we know our team will be well prepared when the puck drops."

This will be his first time leading Team USA as a head coach. He was a goaltending coach for the 2009 U.S. National Junior Team and an assistant coach for the U.S. Junior Select Team in 2009 and the U.S. National Under-18 Select team in 2006.

He just wrapped up his second season behind the bench for the Red Wings and had previously coached the team's AHL-affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins for three seasons, leading them to a Calder Cup in 2013.

Blashill is a Michigan native and was born in Detroit but grew up in Sault St. Marie.

On Monday, USA Hockey named its management team, led by Johannson. It also includes Chicago Blackahwks GM Stan Bowman, Nashville Predators GM David Poile, New Jersey Devls GM Ray Shero, Florida Panthers GM Dale Tallon, Carolina Hurricanes President Don Waddell and USA Hockey's Dean Lombardi.

The current roster has not been set but is expected to be announced later this week.

Team USA opens the championships with an exhibition game against Italy on May 2. They then will take on Group A competitors that include Denmark, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Russia, Slovakia and Sweden