Michigan Humane Society reward now $35K in mutilated Rottweiler case

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Michigan Humane Society is now offering a $35,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whomever mutilated a dog that was found in southwest Detroit.

The tan Rottweiler was found earlier this month with its ears and nose cut off.

It was spotted by a concerned citizen who contacted the Michigan Humane Society, who rushed the dog to the Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” said MHS’ lead cruelty investigator Mark Ramos in a news release. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again. If you know anything about this case, call the MHS hotline now at (313) 872-3401 and help us find the person responsible. This animal deserves justice.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Michigan Humane Society Cruelty Investigation Department at 313-872-3401.