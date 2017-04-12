18 kids hospitalized after school bus accident in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - 18 kids were taken to the hospital as a precaution after a school bus was involved in an accident on the city's west side Wednesday afternoon.

We're told the accident happened after 4 p.m. near Dexter and Boston, which is just north of Chicago Blvd.

Police say a driver of a red SUV rear-ended the bus when it was stopped. The driver is nearly 80 years old and did not brake.

We're told 26 students in all were on board but no one was seriously injured, including the driver of the SUV.