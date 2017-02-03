2 Detroit police officers, civilian driver hurt in crash following chase

EASTPOINTE, Miich. (WXYZ) - Two Detroit police officers and a civilian driver have been hurt in a car crash.

Their injuries are reportedly minor. They are being treated at St. John Hospital.

Police tell 7 Action News the accident happened at 10 Mile and Gratiot after officers broke off a chase. The chase was called off at 13 Mile and Grossebeck.

Officers had been chasing a car involved in a drug deal. That car took off.

Police say the crash occurred when the scout car went through the intersection, slamming into a black sedan. That car careened into a utility pole.

The incident is still under investigation

