2 Detroit police officers, civilian driver hurt in crash following chase

EASTPOINTE, Miich. (WXYZ) - Two Detroit police officers and a civilian driver have been hurt in a car crash.
Their injuries are reportedly minor. They are being treated at St. John Hospital.
Police tell 7 Action News the accident happened at 10 Mile and Gratiot after officers broke off a chase. The chase was called off at 13 Mile and Grossebeck.
Officers had been chasing a car involved in a drug deal. That car took off.
Police say the crash occurred when the scout car went through the intersection, slamming into a black sedan. That car careened into a utility pole.
The incident is still under investigation
