Police: Father of 3-year-old girl found in Detroit comes forward

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Family members of a little three-year-old girl are happy she's safe now.

Harold Butler tells 7 Action News he found the girl wandering outside in the cold without anything to keep her warm.

We're told the girl was about to walk inside a liquor store near the corner of E. State Fair and Hoover on Detroit's east side around 3:15 pm.

Butler says he tried knocking on doors in the neighborhood to find her parents, but then drove her to the 9th Precinct when he had no luck.

Investigators say the girl was at home with her mother and grandmother. The grandmother left and the three-year-old followed without anyone knowing.

We're told dad was at work.

She went home with her parents.

Police say nothing was found to be criminal, but Child Protective Services is investigating.

Police say 5 children have been found wandering the streets in Detroit during the last week, but thankfully everyone was safe.