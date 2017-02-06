6-year-old shot after man opens fire on Detroit house where his estranged wife was visiting friends

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Little Micail Ford is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds after a man opened fire on his family's home Sunday night.

The 6-year-old remains hospitalized with bullets still lodged in his upper chest and foot.

Detroit Police say the 44-year-old suspected shooter was arrested at his own home Monday morning. He is the estranged husband of a woman who was visiting relatives of the little boy.

Nine people, including the man's estranged wife, were in the Rosemont Street house around 8:45 p.m. when someone outside opened fire.

Micail was walking downstairs when his mother, Michel'le Mobley, heard the shots and screamed for everyone to take cover. She ran to her son who was bleeding from multiple parts of his body.

Mobley believes the man had been following his estranged wife for days because he thought she was having an affair with a cousin of Mobley's. We're told the two are actually not at all romantically involved.

A vehicle that was parked outside Mobley's house caught fire early Sunday morning. Now, Mobley and others suspect that car fire was no accident.