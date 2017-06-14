DETROIT (WXYZ) - A large number of part-time jobs are up for grabs at the new Little Caesars Arena.

A job fair will be held on Wednesday, June 14, to fill those spots. It'll run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Joe Louis Arena in downtown Detroit.

Open positions include hosts, bartenders, servers, cooks, housekeepers, dishwashers, ushers, guest relations, parking attendants and more. About 1,500 new jobs will be open for interested applicants.

Registration is not required, but anyone interested in applying must fill out a form available at olympiaentertainment.com and bring it to the job fair. Parking will be available at the Joe Louis Arena Parking Garage and the Riverfront Lot. Job seekers can also take the People Mover to the Joe Louis Arena for 75 cents a ride.

Little Caesars Arena is expected to open in September with Kid Rock performing at the grand opening.