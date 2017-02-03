DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - A woman in her 70s was pulled from a fire on the city’s west side. Fire officials say she suffered smoke inhalation, but they expect her to be okay.

It happened off the 16000 block of Mendota after 6:00 on Thursday night.

The couple’s son, Danny Robinson, said he was just getting off work, when he arrived to his parents home and found his dad outside and the home on fire.

"I just happened to pull up right on time, my father was outside because the house had already caught fire, so they had to get my mother out of the house,” said Robinson.

Robinson’s mother was taken to the hospital right away.

"She's okay so far, on my way to the hospital, hopefully, she'll be alright when I get there,” said Robinson.

The Battalion Chief, Michael Jefferson, with the Detroit Fire Department said all of his firefighters did their job well.

"I can tell you many a time where I've been to situations where the guys have gone above and beyond and saved people's lives. It happens all the time in this city,” said Jefferson.



The home had a living quarters in the basement, with a kitchen and stove. The fire started in the basement, but fire investigators have not named the official cause of the fire yet.

"My father said a stove or something caught on fire down there,” said Robinson.