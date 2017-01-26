Four people, including two DPD officers, injured in accident that shut down eastbound I-96

8:13 PM, Jan 25, 2017
11:19 PM, Jan 25, 2017

Two Detroit police officers were among those injured in a crash on I-96

Police are investigating an accident on I-96 that injured two Detroit police officers

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Eastbound I-96 is has reopened at Livernois following an accident involving a Detroit Police Department vehicle.

Four people have been injured. Including two police officers. Their conditions haven't been released.

Police say the DPD squad car was transporting someone to the hospital when a couch fell off the back of a truck in front of them. 

The squad car slowed down, but was hit by a car following behind them. That car contained family members of the person the officers were transportating.

M-DOT traffic cameras show a large police presence at the scene.

Michigan State Police sent out the following tweet about the situation.

