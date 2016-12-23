Activist Robert Davis files lawsuit contending Open Meetings Act violation in Pistons move downtown

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A new lawsuit claims the decision to move the Pistons downtown was done illegally, without proper public knowledge.

The man at the center of the suit is talking to the 7 Investigators about why he is taking on the city and the powerful franchise.

The suit doesn’t question the value of moving the Pistons to the city, but how it was done and paid for.

"There needs to be transparency in city government," says activist Robert Davis.

The suit, brought by Davis, claims the Downtown Development Authority violated the state's Open Meetings Act - sealing the deal with limited public input.

"The citizens of the city of Detroit deserve to know how their tax dollars are gonna be spent on this project,” Davis says.

He says the move is a good idea, but says if taxpayers knew what the city had to sell - so to speak - to make this happen, they might have misgivings.

Davis hopes his suit changes transparency going forward.

"Our intent with this lawsuit is to make sure all future meetings of the Finance Committee of the DDA and others need to happen in an open meeting,” he says.

We contacted the DDA for comment. They were closed early for the holiday weekend.