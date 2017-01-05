Amber Alert issued for missing one-year-old girl in Detroit

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing one-year-old girl from Detroit.



Police are looking for Zyairra Adams. She was last seen wearing a pink Mickey Mouse jacket. She is African American with black braided hair. There are blue, clear and pink beads on the end of her braids.



Investigators believe she was taken by 32-year-old Tyrice Adams.



He is African American, 5'10" and about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing with black Air Force One shoes. He has a scar on his forehead.



Police believe Adams and another unidentified man are inside a green Cadillac Deville with a Michigan license plate. The license plate number is not known.



Police say both men were seen with pistols and an assault rifle.



If you've seen Zyairra Adams or Tyrice Adams, call 911.

