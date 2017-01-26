Arsonists dump fuel around house filled with people, then light it up

DETROIT (WXYZ) - It was a terrifying Wednesday morning for people who live in one house in Southwest Detroit. Someone dumped fuel around the house, then lit it up.



It happened around 1:30 in the morning at a house on Hubbard Street. Dawne M, who didn’t provide her full last name, has lived at the house for seventeen years. She says she woke up because she has a unique habit.



“I eat potato chips at night, when I am sleeping,” said Dawne. “…I am like okay I am eating chips. Then I hear, ‘Fire! Fire!’"



Dawn says the people who live there helped each other get out safely, but the damage is severe.



“I don’t understand why people do this,” said Dawne.



Witnesses told Dawn they saw three or four people in a white SUV and an older maroon car outside who dumped fuel around the house.



She says five people are displaced.



The man who owns the house is in his seventies and rents out rooms, but also is known to give those in need a place to stay.



“If you ever get destitute or homeless, you come knock on his door, he will help you,” said Dawn.



Dawn says she wants whoever is responsible brought to justice- before someone loses their life.



Detroit Arson Investigators are working to find out who is responsible.