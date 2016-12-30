Artist Sydney James creating new mural to represent Detroit at old Federal Reserve Building

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Art can be found everywhere in the city. The old Federal Reserve Building's loading dock is getting a beautiful makeover with a mural.

Renowned artist Sydney James said, "Detroit is interesting because it's always been a city of art."

She has already spent 25 hours creating her largest work to date and has many hours to go. The mural spans about 130 feet long and 12 feet high.

"I trace out my sketch and I get going with the paint."

The mural welcomes those using or touring the loading dock. Sydney used the city's flag for inspiration.

"On the Detroit flag it reads in Latin 'it will rise out of the ashes.' So I titled it 'Out of the ashes we will rise.' On the Detroit flag it's really referring to the fires that took place in the 1800s, but since Detroit has been built, its kind of burned down figuratively and literally several times in its history," she explained.

Sydney used ballerinas to represent the rising of Detroit, combining the art of color and the art of dance to paint a beautiful picture of the city.

She added, "Art always makes things better and cooler."

The artist hopes to be done with the mural by next Friday.

