Autopsy set for decomposed body found in Detroit garage

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Officials in Wayne County say an anthropologist from University of Michigan is being brought in to conduct an autopsy on a severely decomposed body that was found inside a parked car in a Detroit garage.

Police say a prospective home buyer discovered the body Thursday in a garage. At the time it was described as mummified.

The autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday. Officials say they anthropologist will determine the gender, age, and timing of the death. It may also be determined how that person died.

The house was occupied at the time of the discovery by a tenant. However, police say, they have determined that the tenant never entered the garage.

No one is in custody in the case.