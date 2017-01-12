Behind the scene maneuvering could push new bridge to Canada to front of Trump's first 100 days

DETROIT (WXYZ) - President Elect Donald Trump may use his new power and influence to speed up a major project right here in Detroit.



And he might use his influence to get a major roadblock - another billionaire - to step aside.

This is all in the early stages.

Donald Trump wants to improve international trade on his terms and he wants to invest in US infrastructure.

That could include the new bridge to Canada.

The governor and Canadian prime minister proudly announced the new international Gordie Howe Bridge a year and a half ago.

Construction is still not set to start for at least another year.



Enter Donald Trump who could make this a goal in his first 100 days in office as the new president.



A major roadblock to the new bridge is the private owner of the for-profit Ambassador Bridge, Matty Moroun, who has sued the governor.

The grounds? The governor did an end run around the legislature to move forward on the Gordie Howe Bridge.



The Canadians would pay millions in upfront money to start it, including facilities on the Detroit side, and the governor would use some of that to leverage grant money from the US government.



The Canadians would then be paid back using bridge tolls.

So the picture could be, Donald Trump builds the bridge to Canada and the wall to Mexico.

They’ve had various plans to build a new bridge going back 13 years to 2004.

Will President Trump now make it happen?

