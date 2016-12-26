Body found inside burned out home on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police are investigating a possible crime scene on the west side of the city.



Shortly before 4 a.m. police were dispatched to a home along Indiana Avenue near Fullerton Avenue.



Police tell 7 Action News that a body was found inside a burned out home. At this time they’re not releasing other information, including whether the victim was a man or a woman.



A handful of investigators were working the crime scene for more than an hour early Monday morning.



Investigators were also spotted going in and out of a neighboring home.



This is a developing story.