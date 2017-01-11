Body found on runway at Coleman A. Young International airport

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are investigating after a body was found on the runway at the Coleman A. Young International airport.

Police say the discovery was made around noon.

The body is an African American man in his 40s. He is believed to have been on the airport's grounds for at least 6 to 7 hours before being discovered.

Police say the body shows no signs of trauma.

It is unclear how he got onto the airfield.

Security reportedly found the man after a call from air traffic controllers.

The airport was shut down while police investigated and removed the body.

STAY WITH WXYZ.COM FOR UPDATES ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY.