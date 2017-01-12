Chief James Craig reacts to report of racial bias in Detroit Police Department

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A report released today by Detroit police claims that black officers in the department are facing discrimination from white superiors.

It says there were enough incidents to conclude that the department has a growing racial problem.

Chief Craig says he disagrees, saying it is not an investigative report where they have detailed statements from individuals interviewed.

CORE, the Committee on Race and Equality, put the report together. It was formed by Chief Craig last year to address concerns of inequality.

CORE is made up of members of the Detroit Police Department, from different ranks from officer to lieutenant.

Its report also said black officers reported incidents of disparate treatment and that white officers were given preferential treatment, when it came to training opportunities and in advancement.

Some black officers reported retaliation against those who saw bias.