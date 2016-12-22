Christmas week marks two unsolved, tragic murder anniversaries in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - Christmas week marks the anniversary of two tragic, unsolved, Detroit murders.

On Christmas Eve in 2014, 22-year-old Christina Samuels was sitting in a car with a friend on Carlisle Road, near 8 Mile and Gratiot.

She had called her mother only a short time before the murder, to tell her she would be home soon.

About 11:45 at night, two men in hoodies approached the car and fired shots.

Police said Christina was not the intended target.

Police still don’t have anyone in custody.

"Many times in the last two years, the same conversation has come up: what happened, who did it, why did they do it, who they were after,” said Christopher Samuels, Christina’s father.

He and her mother have not recovered.

"You try to hold your head up. You try to go through your day, smile, but you're broken, oh so broken inside,” said Samuels.

Christina had just graduated from Indiana Tech, she was about to start law school. She had been on the Dean’s List every semester during college.

"From what we had to where we are at, it's a terrible loss,” said Samuels.

Another girl with big dreams and a bright future, 16-year-old Paige Stalker.

It happened just days before Samuel’s murder.

Stalker was heading to see a movie, she was with a group of five teens who had parked in a lot at Charlevoix and Philip, just outside the Grosse Pointe border.

Two men pulled and attempted to rob the teens, firing 26 shots from an assault rifle into the car, killing Paige.

"What this awful senseless act of violence has done not only to our family, but to the world, I mean she was going to be a great doctor,” said Jennifer Stalker, Paige’s mother.

Paige attended University Liggett School, where she was on the Honor Roll. She volunteered at Beaumont Hospital. She had plans to attend the University of Michigan and was going to go to medical school.

There are still no arrests in Paige’s murder either, but there is a $162,500 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

"It's not doing anybody any service by keeping this to themselves because sooner or later it's going to happen to their family and they're going to realize the enormity of the situation,” said Jennifer Steinhebel, a family friend of the Stalkers.

Detroit Police said both of these cases are considered active and open investigations.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP, where you can always remain anonymous.