City covers massive hole in Detroit road after 7 Action News asks questions about it

6:41 PM, Jan 4, 2017
22 mins ago

The city of Detroit has covered a massive hole in the road that was a danger to drivers.

WXYZ

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A large hole on a Detroit city street has neighbors concerned about safety on the roads.

The city is now is taking action, after we made a few phone calls.

It's literally a growing concern for residents near Seymour and Gratiot on the city's east side.

They say a large hole has been here since early October, and slowly continues to get worse.

It's a well-traveled area, with city and school buses on this route, according to neighbors.

They say at one time, there was a sign, but claim that fell down into the hole.

After 7 Action News made a few phone calls, the city was out here quickly, within 30 minutes, covering the hole with heavy equipment.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top