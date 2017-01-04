City covers massive hole in Detroit road after 7 Action News asks questions about it

Light snow
The city of Detroit has covered a massive hole in the road that was a danger to drivers.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - A large hole on a Detroit city street has neighbors concerned about safety on the roads.
The city is now is taking action, after we made a few phone calls.
It's literally a growing concern for residents near Seymour and Gratiot on the city's east side.
They say a large hole has been here since early October, and slowly continues to get worse.
It's a well-traveled area, with city and school buses on this route, according to neighbors.
They say at one time, there was a sign, but claim that fell down into the hole.
After 7 Action News made a few phone calls, the city was out here quickly, within 30 minutes, covering the hole with heavy equipment.