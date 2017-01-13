City Of Detroit reminds residents of King Holiday closings

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Most municipal offices in the City of Detroit will be closed in observance of the Martin Luther King, Junior Holiday on Monday, January 16, 2017.

Normal police, fire and water and sewerage services will be provided.

The Department of Public Works will not pick up garbage on Monday.

As a result, trash collection throughout the week will be pushed back a day from the normal schedule.

The Detroit I.D. service center at Samaritan Center, 5555 Conner, will be open on the holiday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m for residents who want to get a municipal identification card.