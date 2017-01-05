City of Detroit reporting overall decline in crime

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is reporting a decline in crime for a third year in a row.

Since 2013, statistics released indicate a 14% reduction in violent offenses, including homicide, rape and robbery.

There were 302 criminal homicides in Detroit in 2016. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said 114 of those killings were the result of an argument or conflict.

Chief Craig said 26 of last year's homicide victims were under the age of 20, and the majority of those killed were between the ages of 21 and 30-years-old.

Information from Detroit police is in the graphic below: