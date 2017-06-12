'Spirit Plaza' opening today in downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - It has been a Detroit Landmark for decades. Every day, people take their pictures in front of the Spirit of Detroit. The statue symbolizes strength, a belief in something greater than yourself, and people— however around it there isn’t much space for people to gather.



“We really want this place to be the people’s plaza,” said Maurice Cox, Detroit Planning Department Director.



As a result, the city is shutting down the block of Woodward Avenue from Jefferson to Larned. It will then be transformed into “Spirit Plaza.” Cox said the idea is to use the Spirit Plaza as a stepping stone between other pedestrian gathering places, such as Campus Martius and Hart Plaza.

The plaza officially opens today.



Workers have been out planting grass in the median and this past Saturday, Detroit Artist Sabrina Nelson worked with students from Detroit Schools and the Center for Creative Studies to create artwork on the ground.



“They are the future of who we are, so having them come and execute the idea and help me paint this space- it really gives them an idea of ownership,” said Nelson.



“It makes me feel like I am here. I belong here. I made this spot. I belong here. It is my piece of work too,” said Sudani Shaah, Nelson’s daughter who is also one of the student artists.



The plan is for the Spirit Plaza to last for three months, but it is possible, if people like it, it could last longer. The city plans to have concerts, food trucks, and other attractions.



“We know that the heart of the city is our downtown, but the soul of our city is the people of Detroit. So to make a people’s place in front of the Spirit of Detroit statue is a dream come true,” said Cox.



Some have voiced concerns it could cause traffic issues. Cox says it is possible it will ease the flow of traffic on Jefferson Avenue. Traffic can get backed up on Jefferson as drivers wait to turn onto Woodward. The city will monitor the impact.

People who visit are encouraged to leave comments for the city about what they think of the space.

