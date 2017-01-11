Detroit family pleads for answers in murder of 24-year-old art student

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A family is fighting for justice, after their loved one was gunned down.

So far no arrests have been made.

That family is making a plea to the killers. They tell me they are struggling to keep it together after this heartbreaking loss.

Their message to the killer is this: Own up to what you did and turn yourself in.

The family of Devonte Davis is heartbroken after the 24-year-old art student was shot and killed Friday night. It happened near the corner of Lappin and Pelkey on Detroit’s east side.

Latrese Bufkin, at times at a loss for words and tears rolling down her face, will have to bury her son.

Davis’s old brother Skylar says not knowing who or why Devonte was shot and killed makes dealing with his death much worse.

Skylar says Devonte was an aspiring artist and loved to make his family laugh. Even in this dark moment, a drawing he finished years ago still brings smiles to their faces.

Police say Davis was gunned down sitting in his car and tried to drive away. But his car crashed into a fire hydrant.

The shooter got away on foot.

This family is hoping the killer sees what he did and does the right thing.