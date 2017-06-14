Woman arrested after man killed in Detroit hit-and-run

Fair
Detroit man killed in intentional hit and run on the city's west side
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say they have arrested a 20-year-old woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run on the city's west side.
It happened at Trinity and Seven Mile on Tuesday night.
Police say the woman drove her black Ford Fusion into a man she was arguing with and then drove away from the scene.
The 26-year-old man died from his injuries, according to police.
The relationship of the pair is unclear at this time. No other information has been released.