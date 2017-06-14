Woman arrested after man killed in Detroit hit-and-run

11:38 PM, Jun 13, 2017
3 hours ago

A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Detroit's west side.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say they have arrested a 20-year-old woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run on the city's west side.

It happened at Trinity and Seven Mile on Tuesday night.

Police say the woman drove her black Ford Fusion into a man she was arguing with and then drove away from the scene. 

The 26-year-old man died from his injuries, according to police. 

The relationship of the pair is unclear at this time. No other information has been released.

