Woman arrested after man killed in Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say they have arrested a 20-year-old woman accused in a fatal hit-and-run on the city's west side.

It happened at Trinity and Seven Mile on Tuesday night.

Police say the woman drove her black Ford Fusion into a man she was arguing with and then drove away from the scene.

The 26-year-old man died from his injuries, according to police.

The relationship of the pair is unclear at this time. No other information has been released.