Detroit Marines to be recognized by U.S. Marine Corps during Marine Week

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Seven hundred Marines will make their way to Detroit to paint a mural recognizing African-American men and women who have served.

This year Detroit was chosen to host the U.S. Marine Week from September 6th-10th.

The mural will be painted at the Marine Corps League in Detroit on Joy Road.

Ninety-two-year-old Calvin Shepherd was one of the first black Marines. He says it wasn’t easy fighting for his country while being treated differently.

"They looked at you and said this can't be a real Marine," Shepherd says.

He’s glad the Marine Corps will be recognizing their hard work. The celebration helps to bring the community and country together.

Hands-on static displays, live demonstrations, musical performances and other events will be showcased for the public.

The Marine Corps League in Detroit is raising money for renovations on their building. A GofundMe has been created.