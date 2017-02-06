Detroit offers disaster emergency training for volunteers

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) - The City of Detroit is offering emergency training for volunteers.

It's for the Community Emergency Response Team. The training includes 4 classes that run Thursday and Friday, February 9th and 10th from 5pm - 9pm, also Saturday February 11th and Saturday February 18th 10am-4pm.

It's happening at Greater Grace Temple 23500 W. Seven Mile, Detroit 48219. (That's Seven Mile just west of Berg).

Detroit's Homeland Security will work with the city's emergency teams to teach fire safety, disaster medical operations, search and rescue and basic first aid.

Click the link to find out how to register for Detroit Emergency Training.