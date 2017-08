(WXYZ) - Detroit is the fifth worst city in the country to retire in, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The report found that Detroit ranks 146th of the 150 largest cities in the United States fore retirees. The city ranks in 90th in affordability, 79th in activities, 149th in quality of life and 137th in health care.

It also said that Detroit is last with the highest percentage of employed population age 65 or older.

Factors that were used to calculate the city's score include adjusted cost of living, recreation and senior centers per capita, bingo halls per capita, share of population aged 65 and older and more.

The top three cities are all in Florida: Orlando, Tampa and Miami, followed by Scottsdale, Ariz., Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Honolulu, Denver, Austin and Las Vegas.