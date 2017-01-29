Detroit People Mover schedules delayed opening on Sunday, Jan. 29

7:07 AM, Jan 29, 2017
5 hours ago
 The Detroit Transportation Corporation (DTC) will open the Detroit People Mover at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2017 instead of its standard start time of 12:00 p.m.
 
Maintenance activities will be conducted during the four-hour delay.
 
The system will close on schedule at 12:00 a.m.    
 
