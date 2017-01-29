Detroit People Mover schedules delayed opening on Sunday, Jan. 29

The Detroit Transportation Corporation (DTC) will open the Detroit People Mover at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2017 instead of its standard start time of 12:00 p.m.

Maintenance activities will be conducted during the four-hour delay.

The system will close on schedule at 12:00 a.m.

For addition information on the Detroit People Mover, including map of stations, hours of operation and costs, visit

(WXYZ) -