Detroit People Mover schedules delayed opening on Sunday, Jan. 29
7:07 AM, Jan 29, 2017
5 hours ago
Copyright 2011 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(WXYZ) -
The Detroit Transportation Corporation (DTC) will open the Detroit People Mover at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2017 instead of its standard start time of 12:00 p.m.
Maintenance activities will be conducted during the four-hour delay.
The system will close on schedule at 12:00 a.m.
For addition information on the Detroit People Mover, including map of stations, hours of operation and costs, visit
http://www.thepeoplemover.com/map.html
and
http://visitdetroit.com/detroit-member-detail/?memberid=11551
