Detroit police bust large illegal marijuana grow operation

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police have taken down a large illegal marijuana grow operation on the city's east side.

Narcotics unit lt. Jonathan Parnell says the 400 plants, with a combined street value of more than $900,000 were found.



An anonymous tip call led police to a warehouse on Van Dyke, just south of 8 Mile.

Police officers executed a search warrant just after 8:00 pm, where they discovered the giant setup - believed to be illegally supplying several Detroit area marijuana dispensaries.

No one was there at the time of the raid, but police say they have identified a suspect.

Some of the plants will be kept as evidence in the case and the rest destroyed.