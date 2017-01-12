Detroit Police Chief James Craig to address officer's social media comments relating to residency

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Chief James E. Craig and Detroit Police Department Command Staff are set to hold a media briefing on a Detroit police officer who is under internal investigation.

Officer Daniel Wolff is alleged to have made insulting remarks on social media about the people he protects.

Wolff, who was identified in Facebook posts, allegedly posted comments on an article about police residency rules in Detroit

The reportedly say, “Getting rid of residency was the best thing that ever happened to the Detroit Police!!!!! We have to police the garbage but you can’t make us live in the garbage.”

When told by the author the officer’s job might be on the line, he allegedly replied, “I’ve been trying to get fired for years.”

Sources tell 7 Action News Wolff is a regular at the fourth precinct.

We have been unable to locate him for comment or to verify the posts.

Chief Craig has said Wolff is under review.

“He will be held accountable if the allegations are true,” said Chief James Craig.

The Detroit Coalition Against Police Brutality has called for Wolff's resignation or firing.