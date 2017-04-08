Detroit police officer suspended after domestic violence charge

Fair
Detroit police officer arrested for domestic violence
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police say an officer has been suspended with pay following domestic violence charges.
According to Director Michael Woody, Officer Kwame Powell was arraigned in Highland Park on Friday for a domestic violence felony.
Detroit Police Chief James Craig is submitting paperwork to the Police Board of Commissioners to change his suspension to without pay. That hearing is expected to be held on Tuesday.
Sources tell us the incident involves a woman he dated.