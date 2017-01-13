DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a woman on the city's east side.

The suspect, shown in a new composite sketch, is described as a black male in his late 40's.

He is said to be 6'1" tall, 200-220 lbs. with a medium build and medium brown complexion. He has dark brown eyes, black hair and a mustache.

The man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a red symbol on it and dark pants.

He is suspected of hitting a 42-year-old woman who was walking northbound on Keating from East State Fair at 10 p.m. on the night of January 1, 2017.

The suspect was driving a dark colored Ford SUV or pickup truck.

Police say the victim suffered non-fatal injuries.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspect, call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2262 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.