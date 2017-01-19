Detroit police search for man who shot American Coney Island employee

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The search is on for a man who fired a gun inside the American Coney Island in the 100 block of West Lafayette, wounding an employee.

The shooting happened January 8 at around 3:15 a.m.

Owner Grace Keros said some men were harassing women waiting to use the restroom. Employees went to help, sparking a brawl with the unruly customers.

"There was a party bus that pulled up. Some punk walked in decided to shoot into the crowd that was fighting," Keros said.

A 19-year-old male employee was shot. His wound was not life-threatening.

The brawl and shooting were captured by the store's security camera.The gunman got away on foot. He was wearing a black hat, a red polo shirt, and blue jeans.

The restaurant in the heart of downtown is celebrating its centennial this year.

Keros said this is the first and last time it will be the scene of violence. She has hired two Detroit police officers to watch the store during the overnight hours.

"We're a family business here. Been here a hundred years. I won't put up with it here," said Keros.