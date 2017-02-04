Detroit police say father of wandering teen has some forward

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Police say a 15-year-old girl with autism was found wandering on the streets around 7:30 pm.

A few Good Samaritans noticed something was wrong near Spinoza and Outer Drive on the city's west side and drove her to the 6th Precinct.

We're told the girl was with relatives at a grocery store, when she jumped out of the car and ran away.

Police say they had a hard time communicating with her.

Her relatives went to Redford Police initially looking for any help.

Police say there have been at least 6 young kids either found wandering on the streets or left home alone during the last week.

Child Protective Services was called as a precaution, but the teenager will be released back to her family.