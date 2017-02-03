Detroit Restaurant Week announces participating restaurants for 2017
3:06 AM, Feb 3, 2017
2 hours ago
Detroit's favorite dining event, Detroit Restaurant Week, returns for the 2017 edition, taking place at over 20 participating restaurants, including some new additions on Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 12.
This year's edition will feature specially-priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity for all restaurants.
Some of the newly added restaurants, including Republic Tavern inside the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building; Grey Ghost in Midtown; Antietam in Eastern Market; and Downtown Louie's Lounge will join returning favorites, such as The Rattlesnake, Roast, Cliff Bell's, Craft Work and more for three-course dinners for $39 per person.
Also, new for this year, Detroit Restaurant Week will offer diners the opportunity to experience vegan-friendly menu options at Detroit Vegan Soul for only $29. Other dining destinations offering $29 menu options include: The Block in Midtown, Santorini Estiatorio in Greektown, Mario's in Midtown as well as Traffic Jam & Snug in Midtown.
The restaurants participating in the fourteenth installment of Detroit Restaurant Week as follows:
Antietam - Eastern Market
24Grille - Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
Andiamo Italia Riverfront - GM Renaissance Center
The Block - Midtown
Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails - Park Shelton Building
Cliff Bell's - Downtown
Craft Work - West Village
Cuisine - New Center
Da Edoardo Foxtown Grille - Fox Theatre Building
Detroit Seafood Market - Paradise Valley
Detroit Vegan Soul - West Village
Downtown Louie's Lounge - Downtown
El Barzón - Southwest Detroit
Gold Cash Gold - Corktown
Grey Ghost - Midtown
La Dolce Vita - Palmer Park District
Mario's - Midtown
Ottava Via - Corktown
PRISM - Greektown Casino Hotel
Republic Tavern - GAR Building
Roast - Westin Book Cadillac Detroit
Roma Cafe - Eastern Market
Santorini Estiatorio - Greektown
The Rattlesnake - Downtown
Top of the Pontch - Crowne Plaza Downtown
Traffic Jam & Snug - Midtown
Visit http://www.detroitrestaurantweek.com/ for the latest updates about participating restaurant, menus, upcoming events, and to sign-up for the exclusive Detroit Restaurant Week e-newsletter.