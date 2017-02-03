Detroit Restaurant Week announces participating restaurants for 2017

Detroit's favorite dining event, Detroit Restaurant Week, returns for the 2017 edition, taking place at over 20 participating restaurants, including some new additions on Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 12.

This year's edition will feature specially-priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity for all restaurants.

Some of the newly added restaurants, including Republic Tavern inside the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Building; Grey Ghost in Midtown; Antietam in Eastern Market; and Downtown Louie's Lounge will join returning favorites, such as The Rattlesnake, Roast, Cliff Bell's, Craft Work and more for three-course dinners for $39 per person.

Also, new for this year, Detroit Restaurant Week will offer diners the opportunity to experience vegan-friendly menu options at Detroit Vegan Soul for only $29. Other dining destinations offering $29 menu options include: The Block in Midtown, Santorini Estiatorio in Greektown, Mario's in Midtown as well as Traffic Jam & Snug in Midtown.

The restaurants participating in the fourteenth installment of Detroit Restaurant Week as follows:

Antietam - Eastern Market

24Grille - Westin Book Cadillac Detroit

Andiamo Italia Riverfront - GM Renaissance Center

The Block - Midtown

Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails - Park Shelton Building

Cliff Bell's - Downtown

Craft Work - West Village

Cuisine - New Center

Da Edoardo Foxtown Grille - Fox Theatre Building

Detroit Seafood Market - Paradise Valley

Detroit Vegan Soul - West Village

Downtown Louie's Lounge - Downtown

El Barzón - Southwest Detroit

Gold Cash Gold - Corktown

Grey Ghost - Midtown

La Dolce Vita - Palmer Park District

Mario's - Midtown

Ottava Via - Corktown

PRISM - Greektown Casino Hotel

Republic Tavern - GAR Building

Roast - Westin Book Cadillac Detroit

Roma Cafe - Eastern Market

Santorini Estiatorio - Greektown

The Rattlesnake - Downtown

Top of the Pontch - Crowne Plaza Downtown

Traffic Jam & Snug - Midtown

Visit http://www.detroitrestaurantweek.com/ for the latest updates about participating restaurant, menus, upcoming events, and to sign-up for the exclusive Detroit Restaurant Week e-newsletter.

